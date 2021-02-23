Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.52 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Also, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 5,093 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $200,002.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,588. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

