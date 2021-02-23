Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.54 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.