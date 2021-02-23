Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NMI by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NMI by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $471,857.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,194. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.