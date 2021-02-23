Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14.

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

