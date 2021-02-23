Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.