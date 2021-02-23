Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,787 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 154,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rambus by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rambus by 21.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 24.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 469,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,720 shares of company stock worth $1,247,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

