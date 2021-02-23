Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,508 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.