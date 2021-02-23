Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,053 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Fluor worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 69.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

