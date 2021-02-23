Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,872 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

