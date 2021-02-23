Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,952 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Cubic worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSE CUB opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

