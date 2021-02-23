Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 70,816 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,816 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

NYSE GNW opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.