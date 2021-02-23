The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 616,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 465,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

