The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $137.26

The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.26 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 55,258 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In other The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

About The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group plc (ALU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.