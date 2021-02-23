The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 78.88. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.