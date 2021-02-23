The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,372. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$74.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 earnings per share for the current year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.56.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

