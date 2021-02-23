The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,372. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$74.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.24.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 earnings per share for the current year.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
