The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $470.00

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 9251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.49 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 373.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 1.02%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

