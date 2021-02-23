The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.66

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 26158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.94.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,947 shares of company stock worth $698,277. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

