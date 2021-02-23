The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

XONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

