The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $39.75. 3,154,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,036,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The stock has a market cap of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

