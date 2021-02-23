The Force Protocol (FOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00485624 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

