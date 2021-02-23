The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.06

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $8.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 85,813 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

