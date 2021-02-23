The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €47.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRE. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

FRA FRE opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.55.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

