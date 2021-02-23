The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $1.14 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003581 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00759403 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00037898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.44 or 0.04517517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038191 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

