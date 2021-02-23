The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $61-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.39 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 170,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,543. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

