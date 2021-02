The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Raises Dividend to $1.65 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The Home Depot has increased its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $16.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.52. The company had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.