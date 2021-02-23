The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Raises Dividend to $1.65 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The Home Depot has increased its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $16.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.52. The company had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.