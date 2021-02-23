The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $9.99 on Tuesday, reaching $265.86. 422,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.56 and a 200-day moving average of $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.