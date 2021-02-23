The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz worth $48,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of -93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

