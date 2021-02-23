The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Up 18.1%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shot up 18.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.25. 254,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 21,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
About The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
