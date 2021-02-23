The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Up 18.1%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shot up 18.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.25. 254,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 21,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 472,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

