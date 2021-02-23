The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 714 ($9.33). The stock had a trading volume of 172,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,168. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 771 ($10.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £845.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 591.88.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

