The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L) stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 714 ($9.33). The stock had a trading volume of 172,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,168. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 771 ($10.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £845.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 591.88.
About The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LWDB.L)
