The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $60.09. Approximately 435,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 377,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.
LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $882.30 million, a PE ratio of -434.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.
In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.