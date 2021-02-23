The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $60.09. Approximately 435,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 377,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $882.30 million, a PE ratio of -434.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

