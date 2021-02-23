The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 103,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,494 shares of company stock worth $14,303,048 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $4,885,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $4,973,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.