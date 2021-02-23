The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 3,653 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

