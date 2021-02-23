The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Reduced by Swedbank

Swedbank decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,893 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $814.80 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 289.46, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $816.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.69.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

