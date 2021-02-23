The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek Sells 233,859 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
WU traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 4,327,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.30.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
