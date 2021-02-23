The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek Sells 233,859 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WU traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. 4,327,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 405.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Western Union by 21.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

