The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells $660,281.65 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65.

Shares of WU traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,242. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in The Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 463,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

