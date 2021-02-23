THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $117,544.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

