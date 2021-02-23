THEKEY Reaches One Day Volume of $117,544.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.92 million and $117,544.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

