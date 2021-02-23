Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,704,000 after buying an additional 323,315 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 152,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.