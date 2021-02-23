Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $463.69 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $463.69 million and $75.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00243742 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.84 or 0.02474541 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00044175 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,247,612,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

