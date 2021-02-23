Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $81,549.76 and $3.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,334.46 or 1.00051359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00040722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00127654 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

