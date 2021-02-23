Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00482706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00070659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00081894 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.00522501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073601 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

