Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 77,188 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

WFC stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

