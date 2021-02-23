Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,089 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.49% of Korn Ferry worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $11,786,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of KFY opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $62.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

