Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

