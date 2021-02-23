Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,875,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $262.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

