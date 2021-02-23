Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $106.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.