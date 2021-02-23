Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $340.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $424.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

