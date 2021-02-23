Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $340.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $424.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

