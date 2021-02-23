Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.28% of KBR worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

