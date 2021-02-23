Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

TRI stock traded up C$6.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$108.20. The company had a trading volume of 402,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,300. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$104.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.23. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25.

Get Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.